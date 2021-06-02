Tottenham in talks with Antonio Conte and eye Fabio Paratici for sporting director role

Tottenham are in talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial role but there remains some distance between the two parties over his wage demands, according to Sky in Italy.

Fabio Paratici, who left Juventus last month and worked with Conte between 2011 and 2014, could also follow him to Spurs and become their new sporting director.

Spurs have been searching for a new permanent manager since sacking Jose Mourinho in April - Ryan Mason took temporary charge for the remainder of the season as the club finished seventh in the Premier League.

Last week it emerged Mauricio Pochettino was in talks with Spurs over a sensational return to the club after less than six months in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Now Conte, who left Inter last month just three weeks after steering the Italian club to their first Serie A title in 11 years, is in discussions regarding the Spurs job.

Image: Conte won the Premier League as Chelsea manager in 2016-17

A potential appointment would mark a return to England for the 51-year-old three years after he left Chelsea, where he won both the Premier League and FA Cup during two seasons in charge.

Conte joined Chelsea after Euro 2016 having previously coached Italy for two years.

His three-year spell as Juventus boss from 2011 to 2014 saw him work with Paratici, who was the club's chief football officer.

Paratici joined Juve in 2010 and played a key role in the Turin club winning nine straight Serie A titles from 2012 to 2020.

Image: Pictured here with Pavel Nedved (L) in December, chief football officer Fabio Paratici left Juventus in May after 11 seasons at the club

Conte, a former Juve player, was in charge for the first three title triumphs, and he picked up a fourth Serie A winners' medal when guiding Inter to the Scudetto in 2020-21.

He left by mutual consent after agreeing a deal with the club's owners, which will see him paid €7m (£6m) for the final year of his contract.

Conte was embroiled in a dispute with Inter's owners after they proposed a downsizing of his squad.

Inter chairman Steven Zhang reportedly asked Conte to cut his wage bill by 15 to 20 per cent and potentially sell players worth up to £70m this summer.