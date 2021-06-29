Fernandinho: Man City midfielder signs new deal to stay at Premier League champions until 2022

Fernandinho has signed a one-year deal to remain at Manchester City until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Brazilian arrived at the Etihad from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, since then amassing 350 appearances for the club and winning 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles and a record six League Cups.

The City captain insists he still has unfinished business, and is targeting another shot at the Champions League after losing to Chelsea in their first final last month.

"In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet and so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for," he said.

"In my point of view, we can do that, there's still places to improve and to get those targets.

1:47 Manchester City would need to sell players if they want to sign Harry Kane or Erling Haaland as well as Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, says Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol

"Obviously, for me and for my family it's a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.

"If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Fernandinho's contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated.

"He is an outstanding footballer - one of the best in the world in his position - and an exemplary professional.

Image: Manchester City won their fifth Premier League title in 2021

"Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players.

"He is our captain; our leader and it is a position he has excelled in. There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho's knowledge and experience.

"He remains an important player for us and we are delighted he has committed to another year."

