Euro 2020: Police make 20 arrests in London after England win

By Reuters

Thursday 8 July 2021 08:08, UK

Image: Riot police were deployed as England fans celebrated Wednesday's win over Denmark

The Metropolitan Police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England's 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.

Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

"20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police," Met Police said on Twitter.

England will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley after captain Harry Kane's extra-time goal sealed victory over Denmark at Wembley.

