Boris Johnson also told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions that the Government is changing the football banning order regime to cover online racism; "If you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match. No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns social media companies face fine of 10 per cent of global revenue if they fail to remove racist abuse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that social media companies will face fines amounting to 10 per cent of their global revenue if they fail to remove hate and racist abuse from their platforms.

Johnson also told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions that the Government is changing the football banning order regime to cover online racism.

There has been widespread condemnation of racist abuse received by England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they missed penalties in England's Euro 2020 final shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday.

The Prime Minister told MPs the Government is taking action, saying: "Last night I met representatives of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and I made it absolutely clear to them that we will legislate to address this problem in the Online Harms Bill.

1:27 Kick It Out Chief Executive Tony Burnett explains what can be done to stop online racial abuse after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused on social media after England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

"And unless they get hate and racism off their platforms, they will face fines amounting to 10 per cent of their global revenues - we all know they have the technology to do it."

"I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night," he added.

"So what we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match.

"No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses."

Johnson defends Patel in row with Starmer

Mr Johnson, however, rejected a call by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to condemn Home Secretary Priti Patel after she dismissed the team's actions in taking the knee at the start of matches as "gesture politics".

You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens. https://t.co/fdTKHsxTB2 — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 12, 2021

England and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was angered by Patel calling the racist abuse suffered by his team-mates disgusting after criticising the taking of a knee earlier in the tournament.

"The Home Secretary has faced racism and prejudice all her career of a kind he can never imagine. And she has taken practical steps to get black and minority officers in record numbers," the Prime Minister said.

The Labour leader responded by accusing the Government of trying to "stoke a culture war", only to realise that they were on the wrong side.

"Why will the Prime Minister refuse time and time again - even now - to condemn those who boo our players for standing up against racism?" Sir Keir asked.

"What is it that this England team symbolises that this Conservative Party is so afraid of?"

Racism is a problem in the UK, says PM

The Prime Minister also said he is committed to stamping out racism in the UK, telling the Commons he does think it "is a problem in the UK".

2:39 Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson outlines the findings from the latest research carried out by YouGov regarding the views of fans on racism in football.

He was responding to a question from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who asked: "This UK Government's own report on racism, the Sewell report, said that there was no systemic problem in the UK. I think the England men's football team would beg to differ.

"After the shocking racism on show over the last week does the Prime Minister still stand by his Government's belief that systemic racism is not a problem that exists in the United Kingdom?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I do think racism is a problem in the United Kingdom and I believe it needs to be tackled, and it needs to be stamped out with some of the means I have described this morning."

He also said the Government is the "most diverse in the history of this country", adding: "If you are a young person growing up in a black or ethnic minority group in this country we are the party that represents hope and opportunity in this country."

Man, 37, arrested for posts directed at England players

A man has been arrested after social media posts were directed towards England players following the Euro 2020 final, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Image: Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were targeted with racist abuse on social media after England's Euro 2020 final defeat

The suspect, 37, from Ashton upon Mersey, arrived at Cheadle Heath police station this morning and was arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act. He remains in custody for questioning.

A post was made on the evening of July 11 following the Italy v England match at Wembley.

Detective Inspector Matt Gregory of GMP's Trafford division said: "The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country on Sunday evening.

"We are firm in our commitment, any racist abuse whether online or off is not acceptable.

"We now have one man in custody and our investigation continues."