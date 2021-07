The player - who has not been named - has been suspended by his club pending a police investigation; the team say they will "support the authorities" but will not provide "any further statement at this time"

A Premier League player has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday and has been bailed while police continue to investigate.

The player's team confirmed he has been suspended pending the police investigation.

They added: "The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."