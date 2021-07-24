Harry Wilson: Fulham sign Liverpool winger for £12m on long term contract until 2026

Harry Wilson has joined Fulham from Liverpool on a five-year deal for a fee of £12m.

The club have also confirmed goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has also arrived at the west London side on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Tottenham last month.

Wilson, 24, enjoyed successive season-long loans at Derby and Bournemouth before spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Cardiff City where he scored seven times and made 12 assists in 37 Championship appearances for the Bluebirds.

He was recently involved in Wales' Euro 2020 campaign and featured in the 2-0 win over Turkey and defeats to Italy and Denmark as Rob Page's side reached the last 16.

Image: Wilson made just two senior appearances for Liverpool

