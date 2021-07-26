Liverpool transfer news: Xherdan Shaqiri attracting interest from Europe, Federico Chiesa move unlikely

Xherdan Shaqiri's future at Anfield could be decided this week amid interest from Spanish and Italian clubs, while Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Italy's Euro 2020 star Federico Chiesa.

Shaqiri's impressive performances at Euro 2020 - where his three goals in five games helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals - have attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

La Liga's Sevilla and Villarreal were previously interested in signing the 29-year-old on loan, but are now keen on a permanent deal.

Italian clubs Lazio and Napoli are also watching Shaqiri and have been in touch with his representatives.

The winger has only a year remaining on his current contract, although Liverpool have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Image: Chiesa was named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke three years ago and, while largely being used as a squad player in that time, has helped the club to Premier League and Champions League titles.

If Shaqiri does leave Liverpool, he is unlikely to be replaced at Anfield by Chiesa.

The club do hold an interest in the 23-year-old - who helped his country to Euro 2020 glory this summer - but are not planning to take it any further as they consider him to be too expensive.

Any move for Chiesa would be further complicated by the fact he is only halfway through a two-year loan spell at Juventus, who have agreed to buy him from Fiorentina in 2022.

Liverpool's stance regarding squad strengthening this summer is that they are unlikely to be particularly active, given their current playing staff and what they consider to be a lack of availability in the market.

