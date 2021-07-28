Super 6 and the £1,000,000 jackpot returns for 2021/22 season!

Could you make the £1,000,000 yours? Super 6 has returned for another season, and you could become a millionaire by correctly predicting six scorelines.

Yes, the Super 6 jackpot is £1,000,000 for the first round of the Sky Bet Championship season.

As ever, the game is completely free to play, and entries must be in by 3pm on Saturday, August 7.

Jeff's predictions

Jeff Stelling will be back in the Super 6 mix, meaning you can challenge the Soccer Saturday pundit on a weekly basis.

All you need to do is hover and click 'Yes Please!' on the app or 'Challenge Jeff' on web after entering your selections to take him on.

If you can beat Jeff in that single round, you will be entered into a draw to win a number of £500 prizes that are also up for grabs.

Blackburn 1-0 Swansea

Cardiff 2-0 Barnsley

Derby 0-0 Huddersfield

Bristol City 1-2 Blackpool

Stoke 1-0 Reading

Preston 1-1 Hull

Super 6 considerations - Swansea, Derby struggles

Image: Steve Cooper has departed Swansea City

How will Swansea respond after their 2-0 play-off final defeat to Brentford, which would have seen them make a return to the Premier League? Combining this with the loss of Steve Cooper, who guided the Swans to back-to-back play-offs (again bowing out to Brentford in 2019/20), this could be a tough season of rebuilding.

Swansea have also lost their star striker in Andre Ayew, while Blackburn are attempting to keep hold of Adam Armstrong, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, Newcastle and Southampton in particular.

Derby will be without a recognised centre-back for the visit of Huddersfield, with the problems mounting for Wayne Rooney and his side. Could Huddersfield take advantage of this and come away from Pride Park with three points? Enter your predictions here.

Cardiff come into another season with Kieffer Moore leading the line, fresh from the Euros they hope, with Barnsley hoping for another play-off charge, which could prove difficult without manager Valerien Ismael and midfielder Alex Mowatt, both departing for West Brom.

Newly promoted Blackpool and Hull travel to Bristol City and Preston respectively, something you must take into consideration in a usually unpredictable opening day of EFL Championship football.

Whether you are someone who enters as soon as the Super 6 round opens, or you like to leave it till stoppage time, do not miss your chance to make the £1,000,000 yours!