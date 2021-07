Lee Carsley appointed England U21 boss, Ashley Cole named assistant

Lee Carsley has been appointed England U21 head coach, with Ashley Cole confirmed as his assistant.

Carsley replaces Aidy Boothroyd, who left the role in April after five years in charge when the young lions were knocked out of the European U21 Championship.

Ex-Chelsea and England left-back Cole's appointment sees him take up his first major coaching job since retiring from playing in August 2019.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

