Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon confirms full capacity crowds to return in Scotland from August 9

Sporting bodies and clubs will have to continue applying for permission to host major crowds despite Scotland moving beyond Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government was temporarily keeping some mitigations in place when most legal Covid-19 regulations are removed from next Monday.

Sturgeon said: "While we expect to see the careful return of large-scale events we will, for a limited period, keep in place the processes through which organisers of outdoor events of more than 5,000 and indoor events of more than 2,000 will have to apply for permission.

Image: Nicola Sturgeon provided an update on Tuesday

"This is allowing us and local authorities simply to be reassured of the arrangements to be in place to reduce the risk of large-scale gatherings."

Current restrictions remain in place for this weekend's fixtures, which mean clubs need to apply to local authorities for permission to host crowds of more than 2,000.

Celtic will host 24,500 fans for their Premiership game against Dundee on Saturday.