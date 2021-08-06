Juventus say they made 'an unforgivable mistake' after racist tweet appeared on their women's team feed

Juventus deleted offensive tweet shortly after it was posted and have now issued second apology; Juventus: "The club will make the most profound reflection and thorough review to prevent similar things from happening again."

Juventus have issued a further apology after a tweet containing a racist gesture appeared on the official Twitter feed of their women's team, describing it as "an unforgivable mistake".

The tweet, which included an image of defender Cecilia Salvai performing an offensive gesture, received thousands of replies in the 20 minutes it appeared on the social media platform before it was deleted.

Having posted an initial apology on Twitter, soon after the post was deleted, Juventus released a longer statement on Friday.

It read: "We would like to express our deepest apologies for the social post that read as racially discriminatory content on the Juventus Women's Football Twitter account yesterday.

"Juventus immediately realised that the club had committed an unforgivable mistake, and this mistake has seriously hurt the feelings of all people who oppose racial discrimination.

"For such a mistake, the club assumes full responsibility for the occurrence of the incident and its serious impact.

"Opposing racial discrimination and supporting the common development of multiple cultures are the principles that Juventus as a club has always adhered to and continues to put into practice.

"Juventus acknowledges this mistake, and the club will make the most profound reflection and thorough review to prevent similar things from happening again."

Juventus' initial apology read: "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone.

"Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference."

The picture, taken during a Juventus training session in Barcelona, was still visible as part of a gallery on the club's website an hour later, before eventually being removed.

Juventus are in the Catalan city to play the Champions League winners in Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy, which will include a women's game for the first time.

Juventus' kit supplier Adidas has confirmed to Sky Sports News it is talking to the club following the publication of the racist tweet.

Salvai is wearing the club's Adidas training kit when making the gesture.

An Adidas spokesperson said: "Adidas condemns racism - whether intentional or otherwise. It has no place in sport or society. We are speaking with the club on addressing the matter."