Joe Willock: Newcastle agree personal terms with Arsenal midfielder

Newcastle have reached an agreement in principle with Joe Willock over personal terms.

The Arsenal midfielder is now set to travel to the North East for his medical, but he will need to be registered by 12pm on Friday if he is to face West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

For three days Newcastle and Willock had been locked in discussions, with the two parties apart on personal terms up until Thursday morning.

Newcastle agreed a fee rising to £25m with add-ons at the weekend.

Newcastle United

West Ham United Sunday 15th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Willock has been Newcastle's No 1 target all window following a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

During his time at St James', the midfielder scored eight goals in 14 appearances and set a new record by becoming the youngest player to score in seven consecutive games.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to see Willock return to the club this summer, and said last month they would "keep badgering away" to secure his signing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After signing in January for Newcastle on loan from Arsenal, Joe Willock scored eight crucial Premier League goals for the Magpies

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane

Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.