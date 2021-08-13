Tottenham in talks to sign Nikola Milenkovic after West Ham move stalls

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic was involved in a proposed move to West Ham but talks have broken down; Spurs are now in discussions, with their deal for Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu not progressing, as well as Wolves

By Lyall Thomas

Friday 13 August 2021 17:11, UK

Nikola Milenkovic of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Fiorentina at the Ciro Vigorito Stadium in Benevento, Italy, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)
Image: Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is in demand

Tottenham are in talks to sign Nikola Milenkovic after his proposed move to West Ham broke down.

The Hammers have been unable to agree a deal for the Fiorentina defender and discussions have ended for now.

Milenkovic has also been on the list of Spurs' new managing director of football Fabio Paratici this summer, as they search for a player who can play right-back and centre-back.

They have been in talks for Bologna's £17m-rated Takehiro Tomiyasu but have not yet been able to agree a deal - so Spurs are now looking into one for Milenkovic.

The 23-year-old Serbia international has just one year left on his Fiorentina contract, compared to the three left for 22-year-old Tomiyasu, so could be available for less. He also has more senior games under his belt.

Trending

Takehiro Tomiyasu
Image: Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a target for Spurs but the clubs have so far been unable to agree a deal

Wolves have also inquired about both players but Milenkovic may prove too costly for the Midlands club, while Tomiyasu is said to prefer a move to Spurs.

Tottenham also want to move out one of their own right-backs, with Serge Aurier the most likely after declaring his intention to leave at the end of last season.

Also See:

It is understood a move for the Ivory Coast international recently broke down over disagreements about his appearance at next January's Africa Cup of Nations.

Spurs are also interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but face competition from Atletico Madrid. Sky in Italy are reporting the Spanish club have made a £51m (€60m) offer.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q