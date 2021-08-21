League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green, Bradford win

Forest Green maintained their perfect start to the season as they thrashed Crawley 6-3 in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.
It's four wins from four now for Rovers, who are two points clear of Bradford in second, after the Bantams won 3-2 at Mansfield.
There is three points between Bradford and Swindon, Mansfield and Stevenage. Swindon won 1-0 at Salford, and Stevenage drew 1-1 with Port Vale.
Harrogate are in sixth despite playing just their second game of the season on Saturday, maintaining their perfect record with a 2-1 win over Barrow. They hadn't played since the opening day after a Covid outbreak.
Hartlepool made it two wins from three games on their return to League Two as they beat Walsall 2-0.
Trending
- The Hundred Finals LIVE!
- Klopp after Burnley win: Protect players or watch wrestling
- Hits and misses: Elliott settles in, Ings shows his worth
- Arteta hopes signings will shape Arsenal future
- Transfer Talk: Arsenal's summer assessed, who will leave?
- No Celtic fans at Old Firm game as Rangers rescind ticket offer
- Euro round-up: Dortmund beaten, Inter hit four
- Bayern keen on Ndombele swap deal; Spurs target Traore
- Man Utd transfer rumours: Ramsey in, Matic out?
- Arsenal transfer rumours: No interest in Coutinho
Elsewhere, Carlisle drew 1-1 with Leyton Orient, Newport nicked a 1-0 win at Tranmere, and Rochdale ran out 3-1 winners at Northampton.
There were also wins for Exeter, who thumped Bristol Rovers 4-1, and Colchester - who beat Oldham 2-1.
Scunthorpe and Sutton United drew 1-1.