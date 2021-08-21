League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green, Bradford win

Forest Green made it four wins from four after thumping Crawley Town 6-3 on Saturday; Bradford on 10 points after topsy-turvy 3-2 win at Mansfield; wins elsewhere for Exeter, Harrogate, Hartlepool, Rochdale, Colchester, Swindon and Newport

Saturday 21 August 2021 19:16, UK

Forest Green maintained their perfect start to the season as they thrashed Crawley 6-3 in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

It's four wins from four now for Rovers, who are two points clear of Bradford in second, after the Bantams won 3-2 at Mansfield.

There is three points between Bradford and Swindon, Mansfield and Stevenage. Swindon won 1-0 at Salford, and Stevenage drew 1-1 with Port Vale.

Harrogate are in sixth despite playing just their second game of the season on Saturday, maintaining their perfect record with a 2-1 win over Barrow. They hadn't played since the opening day after a Covid outbreak.

Hartlepool made it two wins from three games on their return to League Two as they beat Walsall 2-0.

Elsewhere, Carlisle drew 1-1 with Leyton Orient, Newport nicked a 1-0 win at Tranmere, and Rochdale ran out 3-1 winners at Northampton.

There were also wins for Exeter, who thumped Bristol Rovers 4-1, and Colchester - who beat Oldham 2-1.

Scunthorpe and Sutton United drew 1-1.

