Carabao Cup second round: Arsenal out to avoid further woe at West Brom; Newcastle, Burnley Southampton in action

Team news and stats for Wednesday's Carabao Cup second-round action, with West Brom hosting Arsenal live on Sky.

Team news: Matt Clarke is expected to miss out for West Brom.

The Brighton loanee pulled up chasing a loose ball against Blackburn at the weekend and the Baggies are waiting to discover the extent of his hamstring injury.

Defender Semi Ajayi replaced Clarke against Rovers and may deputise once again. Grady Diangana dropped to the bench at the weekend and could figure if boss Valerien Ismael shuffles his pack.

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette are available for Arsenal.

The Gunners say midfielder Odegaard has now received full clearance to play following his £30m permanent switch from Real Madrid.

Striker Lacazette is back in full training following his positive Covid-19 test having missed the opening two matches of the season - defeats by Brentford and Chelsea - but Ben White also tested positive ahead of Sunday's match and will not be available on Wednesday.

Kieran Tierney has returned to full training after suffering from cramps in his thigh on Sunday and Hector Bellerin will have a late check on a thigh problem.

Key stat: West Brom have won just two of their last 18 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D4 L12), with both of those victories coming at home in the Premier League (2015 and 2017).

Image: Martin Dubravka has missed the start of the Premier League season after undergoing foot surgery over the summer

Team news: Newcastle are still without goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow. Dubravka (foot) and Darlow (coronavirus) are both likely to remain sidelined for a number of weeks yet, meaning Freddie Woodman could continue in goal.

Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are both out and while Steve Bruce intends to rotate his squad, he says he will still name a "very, very strong" side.

Summer signings Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey could make their competitive Burnley debuts at St James' Park.

With Clarets boss Sean Dyche having said "some" changes are likely, there also may be game time for youngsters Bobby Thomas, Owen Dodgson and Lewis Richardson.

Forward Matej Vydra and midfielder Ashley Westwood are doubts due to groin and toe issues respectively.

Key stat: Burnley have not won at St. James' Park since April 1976, 1-0 in the top-flight, with the Clarets winless in their last eight visits (D4 L4).

Team news: Newport manager Michael Flynn will be absent again after testing positive for coronavirus so assistant boss Wayne Hatswell will lead the side.

The Newport squad all underwent Covid-19 tests on Monday and reported a clean bill of health.

Defender Mickey Demetriou remains sidelined through injury, while several summer signings are set to make home debuts with Newport at Rodney Parade for the first time this season following the installation of a new playing surface.

Image: Kyle Walker-Peters could be involved

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has promised to rotate his squad after Sunday's encouraging Premier League draw against Manchester United.

Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters and Shane Long are among those who could feature, while Yan Valery should also get a starting spot with Hasenhuttl saying ahead of the trip to south Wales the French full-back "deserves to get chances".

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has had a calf problem and will be assessed.

Key stat: Southampton were knocked out by Brentford at this stage of the EFL Cup last season - they've not been eliminated at the first available hurdle in consecutive campaigns since 1980-81/1981-82.

Carabao Cup dates 2021/22

Carabao Cup round three: w/c September 20

Carabao Cup round four: w/c October 25

Carabao Cup quarter-finals: w/c December 20

Carabao Cup semi-final first legs: w/c January 3

Carabao Cup semi-final second legs: w/c January 10

Carabao Cup final: Sunday February 27