Jorginho wins UEFA men's player of the year, while Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel named coach of the year

Jorginho has been named as UEFA's men's footballer of the year after becoming only the 10th player in history to win the Champions League and European Championships in the same season.

The midfielder was instrumental in helping Chelsea lift their second Champions League in May, before helping Italy win the Euros for the second time just two months later.

Chelsea also tasted success in the men's coach of the year category, with Thomas Tuchel being handed the award after leading the team to victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto.

Tuchel only took charge at Stamford Bridge in January - after Frank Lampard had led the side into the knockout stage - and oversaw wins against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid en route to the final.

Jorginho beat Man City's Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante to the men's player of the year award, although the France international did receive the consolation prize of the men's Champions League midfielder of the year.

Tuchel saw off competition from Pep Guardiola - who led Man City to the Premier League title and Carabao Cup glory - and Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy also picked up silverware, winning UEFA's men's Champions League goalkeeper of the year prize.

Man City's Ruben Dias won the men's Champions League defender of the year award, while Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland claimed the striker's trophy.

Image: Edouard Mendy won the Champions League in his debut season at Chelsea

Barcelona dominated the women's category after winning the treble last season.

Lluis Cortes picked up the UEFA women's coach of the year award, while Alexia Putellas - who scored Barcelona's second goal in their 4-0 rout of Chelsea in the Champions League final - was named women's player of the year.

Putellas also won the women's Champions League midfielder of the year award, while team-mates Jennifer Hermoso and Sandra Panos won the forward's and goalkeeper's categories, respectively.

The only non-Barcelona player to claim silverware was Irene Paredes, who was named women's defender of the year. However, the centre-back has since joined the Spanish side from Paris Saint-Germain.

Image: Christian Eriksen is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in June

The UEFA president's award was handed to Denmark defender Simon Kjaer and the medical team that saved the life of Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during their opening game of Euro 2020 in June.

