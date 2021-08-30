Emerson Royal: Barcelona right-back undergoing Tottenham medical ahead of £25m move

Emerson Royal is undergoing a medical at Tottenham ahead of his move from Barcelona.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that a bid worth £25.73m (€30m) was made for the right-back, which has since been accepted and personal terms have already been agreed.

Arsenal were also keen on signing Emerson, but the 22-year-old's preference was to move to Spurs.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was hoping to bolster his defensive options, having played Japhet Tanganga at right-back in the opening Premier League games, with Serge Aurier now out of favour at the club.

Brazilian Emerson joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atletico Mineiro. He then moved to Real Betis, but returned to the Nou Camp this summer when Barcelona exercised a buy-back clause.

The 22-year-old was a regular under Manuel Pellegrini and helped Betis reach the Europa League last season.

