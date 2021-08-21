Tanguy Ndombele: Bayern Munich keen on swap deal for midfielder, Spurs want Adama Traore

Bayern Munich are interested in a swap deal involving Corentin Tolisso and Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele, according to Sky Germany.

Bayern were willing to offer French midfielder Tolisso plus €20m (£17.2m) for Ndombele but Spurs refused to take the initial talks further.

Tottenham are hoping to sign another attacker before the transfer window deadline on August 31, with Wolves winger Adama Traore and Rubin Kazan's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia two of their potential options.

Club-record signing Ndombele is yet to feature this season with Sky Sports News confirming he has asked if he can leave the club this month.

The midfielder, who did not play a minute of pre-season, is not part of Nuno's squad for Sunday's match against Wolves.

Ndombele joined from Lyon in July 2019 for £54m and has four years left on his contract.

The Frenchman has struggled to shine for Spurs since his arrival and in last year's Amazon documentary he was seen admitting to Levy he was not enjoying his time at the club.

Ahead of Sunday's game against Wolves, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said it was not his job to convince anyone to play for the club.

Nuno raised the issue of motivation when asked why the 24-year-old is not being selected.

"What happened in the past I can't even think about, I don't mention out of respect," he said.

"What I can tell you is that Tanguy is with us, he works but we have to speak honestly and to take the best out of Tanguy [it] has to come from himself.

"I don't want to go much further than that but it has to come from himself.

"We already had a chance to talk but it must come from himself. I said it before, my job here is not to convince players to play for Tottenham Hotspur, it is to prepare players to play for Tottenham Hotspur."

Spain international Traore, who played under Spurs boss Nuno at Wolves, could join the north London club on loan.

Tottenham's interest in Kvaratskhelia, a 20-year-old Georgia international, is still in the early stages, with a requirement for the club to first offload players before they can sign.

Meanwhile, Spurs are close to completing a deal for midfielder Pape Sarr, although he is set to remain on loan at Metz, while PSV attacking midfielder Noni Madueke is also under consideration.

Tottenham, who have made right-back Serge Aurier and midfielder Moussa Sissoko available for sale, first need to offload players before they can prioritise another attacking player.

