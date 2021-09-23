David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 9. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

West Brom vs QPR, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom have just slowed down a little in the last couple of weeks, with three draws in a row and just three goals in their last four games. They are still creating chances, but haven't been converting them. But Valerien Ismael will be confident that the goals will come again if they keep getting into the right areas.

QPR have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship, but the way they played against Everton in the Carabao Cup in midweek showed they still have real belief in what they are doing. I fancy goals here, and a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Things were looking up for Reading after a couple of brilliant results, particularly the win at Fulham last week, but off-field issues have come to the fore since to dampen the mood at the club, which is such a shame.

Middlesbrough haven't started how many would have expected this season, and they will be up against it on Saturday in more ways than one. I fancy a Royals win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth are ticking along very nicely under Scott Parker now! They are still unbeaten and are right up there with West Brom and Fulham now in terms of sides expected to challenge for the top two - quickly breaking into that group at the point those other sides were looking like they could run away with it.

Luton have had a week to dwell on the way they threw away that three-goal lead against Swansea, and this is one of the worst places they could have chosen to go in a bid to bounce back. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Bristol City simply cannot win at home, but they are picking up some good results away from Ashton Gate and it has been a pretty positive start to the season under Nigel Pearson.

Fulham have lost two of their last three, and would have been really disappointed with the way they were beaten by Reading last week. This league is so unpredictable, and this could be the game that City finally win again at home.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United can't stop scoring now. Their early-season worries seem a long way behind them already as the Slavisa Jokanovic plan clicks into gear.

Derby got a brilliant win against all odds versus Stoke last week, and they will have to show similar resilience to claim anything from Bramall Lane. I think they will, and could well get a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

It is just one win in four now for Stoke, although they still remain in the top six of the Championship heading into the weekend. This is the type of game they need to win if they want to stay there.

Hull finally scored again last Saturday, but it proved to be nothing but a consolation goal against Sheffield United. There are issues for Grant McCann to deal with if they want to keep clear of the bottom three, but I can't see them getting anything here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Coventry vs Peterborough (Fri 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Preston: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Cardiff: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Barnsley: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Huddersfield: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)