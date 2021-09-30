Europa League & Europa Conference League roundup: Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham on target in Roma win

Taking the lead after just 11 seconds wasn't enough for Napoli to avoid a loss in the second round of Europa League group-stage matches on Thursday.

Eljif Elmas netted the early goal for Napoli, the second-quickest ever in UEFA's second-tier competition, but Spartak Moscow rallied to a 3-2 victory after both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Lazio and Lyon also earned wins, while fan unrest led to the game between Marseille and Galatasaray being halted for about 10 minutes in the first half.

In the new third-tier Europa Conference League, Stephan El Shaarawy scored seven minutes into the game to put Roma on course to a 3-0 away win at Zorya Luhansk.

Image: Lyon's Houssem Aouar celebrates after scoring his side's third goal

Europa League

Image: Marseille and Galatasaray fans threw flares at each other

Elmas' goal was the fastest in the Europa League since Jan Skora of Czech side Liberec scored 10.69 seconds into a game at Qarabag in 2016.

But Mario Rui was shown a red card after a video review following a rough foul on Victor Moses in the first half and the visitors turned the game around after the break with two goals from Quincy Promes and substitute Mikhail Ignatov.

Image: Mattéo Guendouzi featured for Marseille

Spartak also finished the game with 10 men after Maximiliano Caufriez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card 10 minutes from time, but Promes added a second goal to extend the lead, before Victor Osimhen pulled one back for Napoli in stoppage time.

The game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome.

Image: Tempers flare at the Stade Velodrome

Referee Pawel Raczkowski halted the match as some police then intervened to restore order. It resumed after about 10 minutes and ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the other Group E game, Lazio beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0.

Europa Conference League

Image: Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy celebrates after scoring his side's opener

Defender Chris Smalling and substitute Tammy Abraham added a couple of second-half goals for Roma in the span of two minutes.

Roma have won eight of 10 matches across all competitions under Jose Mourinho and the new European tournament could allow the Portuguese to complete a career treble after previously winning the Champions League and Europa League.

Including the playoff phase, Roma have won four out of four matches in the Conference League, with 13 goals scored and two conceded, while in their Group C opener, the Giallorossi routed CSKA Sofia 5-1.