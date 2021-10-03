Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain beaten by Rennes | Espanyol stun Real Madrid - European round-up

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-0 at Rennes on Sunday.

Rennes won thanks to goals by Gaetan Laborde and Flavian Tait either side of the interval to end PSG's eight-game winning run in the league and inflict their first away defeat in the competition for eight months.

PSG, beaten in the pre-season Trophy of Champions by Lille, stayed top of the standings with 24 points, six ahead of second-placed RC Lens who beat Stade de Reims 2-0 on Friday.

"We played 25-30 minutes of very good quality. We were in control of the game. We conceded the goal in a strong moment for them. When we started the second half, we were down 2-0 right away, it was a different game after that," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

"I'm a little bit angry. Without underestimating what Rennes did, we are frustrated and disappointed that we did not convert our chances and to concede these goals. These situations leave us bitter and disappointed."

Five days after an impressive win over Manchester City in the Champions League, PSG got off to a lively start but lacked sharpness as Neymar skied a close-range attempt over the bar in the 22nd minute.

Lionel Messi's 25-yard free-kick crashed against the crossbar and although he combined well with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the visitors struggled to break the deadlock.

Rennes, who had less than 72 hours to recuperate after beating Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa League on Thursday, went ahead on the stroke of halftime in clinical fashion.

Laborde netted his sixth goal of the season by volleying home from Kamaldeen Sulemana's cross.

Having failed to manage a single shot on target in the first half, PSG were caught cold straight after the interval as Tait fired home from Laborde's cross.

The hugely disappointing Neymar was substituted by Mauro Icardi in the 76th minute but the Argentine failed to inspire PSG who also failed to muster a shot on target in the second half. Rennes moved up to seventh on 12 points.

Meanwhile, Lille handed Marseille their second consecutive Ligue 1 defeat when Jonathan David's double gave them a 2-0 home win on Sunday as the visitors finished with 10 men.

David struck after 28 minutes and again deep into stoppage time to lift the French champions to eighth in the standings on 14 points from nine games as they continue to recover from a bad start to the season.

The result left Marseille, who suffered their first loss in the league last weekend against RC Lens, in fifth place also on 14 points, although the Provence side have a game in hand.

La Liga: Real stunned by Espanyol as woes continue

Real Madrid's stuttering form continued on Sunday when they were stunned 2-1 away at Espanyol in LaLiga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now without a win in three games in all competitions but remain top of the table on 17 points, ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

A goal in either half from Raul De Tomas and Aleix Vidal was enough for Espanyol to secure the three points against Real. The Catalans moved up to 12th with nine points.

Karim Benzema's curled effort halved the deficit 19 minutes from time but Real were unable to find an equaliser, with Eden Hazard's late effort ruled out for offside.

"We weren't comfy. We conceded early and that makes the game tougher for you," Real defender Nacho said.

"They got in behind us a lot, and we need to work on our defensive play and that will come with games.

"We've got a number of players missing but we still have a good squad and we should be doing better than in our last three games. We need to improve at the back and respond."

Bundesliga: Frankfurt win at Bayern

Frankfurt's Filip Kostic drilled home an 83rd-minute goal to stun Bayern Munich and snatch a 2-1 Bundesliga win on Sunday, earning a first league victory at Bayern in 21 years and ending the hosts' nine-game winning run in all competitions.

Kostic picked up the ball on the edge of the box, charged forward and beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a powerful low drive in the 83rd minute to seal Eintracht's first win of the season.

The Bavarians remain top of the table with 16 points from seven games despite their first defeat, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg in second and third respectively.

The home side took the lead when Leon Goretzka benefited from a Martin Hinteregger mistake to score in the 29th minute.

The Austrian defender quickly made amends by powering a header into the net for the equaliser three minutes later.

Both teams each had a chance to take the lead before the break with Eintracht's Almamy Toure forcing a superb save from Neuer in the 43rd minute and Bayern's Serge Gnabry hitting the post from close range a minute later.

Eintracht 'keeper Kevin Trapp was kept busy in the second half, repeatedly denying Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Robert Lewandowski as the hosts pushed forward in search of the winner.

Yet it was Eintracht who scored what proved to be the winner against the run of play through Kostic before Trapp made another key save in stoppage time to palm a Goretzka shot wide.

Serie A: Napoli recover to maintain perfect start

Napoli came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, ensuring they remain the only side in Europe's top five leagues with a 100 per cent record this season.

The league leaders started sluggishly and were punished in the 28th minute as Lucas Martinez Quarta took advantage of some slack marking to fire Fiorentina into a deserved lead.

The opener acted as a wake-up call for Napoli with Hirving Lozano firing them level 10 minutes later, following up after goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski had brilliantly saved Lorenzo Insigne's penalty.

Victor Osimhen then almost edged Napoli in front before halftime with a spectacular overhead kick. However, the visitors did not have to wait much longer to complete the turnaround, with Amir Rrahmani giving them a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.

Napoli had further chances to make the win more comfortable, but saw the game out to secure a seventh straight success and stay top, four points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

Fiorentina remain fifth after their third defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrated signing a new contract and his recall to the Italian national team squad by setting Roma on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Empoli.

The 25-year-old midfielder penned a new deal to stay in the Italian capital until 2026 before the match and arrowed Roma in front three minutes before the break, days after being named in the Azzurri squad for this week's Nations League finals.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had Roma two goals in front three minutes later, reacting first after Tammy Abraham's powerful strike had come back off the crossbar, with the hosts able to take their foot off the gas after that and see out the victory with ease.

The result kept Jose Mourinho's side fourth in the standings, six points behind leaders Napoli, while Empoli stayed 10th.

Fernando Forestieri's late equaliser earned Udinese a point in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Sampdoria, while Hellas Verona thrashed Spezia 4-0 in Veneto.