Chelsea fan admits sending anti-Semitic tweets aimed at Tottenham supporters

A Chelsea fan is facing a possible jail sentence for posting anti-Semitic tweets aimed at Tottenham supporters.

Nathan Blagg, 21, pleaded guilty to seven counts of sending offensive messages at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Prosecutor David Roberts said there was a "racially aggravated" element to the offences between September 29, 2020 and February 5 this year because of the "anti-Semitic nature of many of them".

The court heard that Blagg, described as a life-long Chelsea supporter, posted images as well as tweeting and retweeting a number of offensive messages.

Blagg, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, was reported by a West Brom fan before his messages were investigated by the security team at Chelsea and passed on to police.

He was arrested in February by officers from the Metropolitan Police Central Football Unit, and charged by postal requisition.

Maeve Thornton, defending, said Blagg, who works in road construction, had been at the time suffering from "low moods" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He has got drawn into this in terms of a lack of awareness and understanding of the impact this was going to have," she said.

"With hindsight, he now understands how wrong this is.

"He is indeed very remorseful and very apologetic and has taken steps to address his offending by removing himself from Twitter.

"There is not going to be a repeat of this behaviour moving forward."

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until November 5 for reports to be prepared and released Blagg on unconditional bail.