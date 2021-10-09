Tammy Abraham: Roma striker to start for England against Andorra in World Cup Qualifier

Tammy Abraham is expected to start for England in their World Cup Qualifier against Andorra on Saturday.
Sky Sports News has learned the 24-year-old, who joined Roma from Chelsea in a £34m deal in the summer, will lead the line for England at the Estadi Nacional.
Abraham has not featured for England since a substitute appearance against Iceland 11 months ago.
More to follow...
This is a breaking England news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
