Andorra vs England: UEFA confirms Saturday's game to go ahead despite fire inside National Stadium

Nobody hurt in fire at Andorra's National Stadium and damage being cleared up ahead of England match on Saturday at 7:45pm; UEFA confirms game will go ahead despite damage to broadcast gantry, dugouts and small section of the pitch

Friday 8 October 2021 19:27, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A major fire broke out during a live report from Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett at the Estadi Nacional, where Andorra are set to play England in Saturday's World Cup qualifier. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday will go ahead as planned despite a spectacular fire at the principality's National Stadium on Friday, UEFA has confirmed.

Sky Sports News' England reporter Rob Dorsett was broadcasting live when the fire broke out in the television gantry on the other side of the pitch.

A thick plume of black smoke drifted towards the nearby flats and residential accommodation behind the stand as first stadium employees and then the fire brigade worked to put the fire out.

Emergency Services inspect damages after a fire broke out at the Andorra National Stadium in the broadcast gantry
Image: Emergency Services inspect damages after a fire broke out at the Andorra National Stadium in the broadcast gantry

When the smoke cleared, it was apparent damage had been done to the gantry and VAR monitors as well as one of the dugouts and a small section of the 3G pitch.

Although there was initial doubt whether the game would be allowed to go ahead, Andorra's Football Federation said the match would be unaffected and that position was confirmed by UEFA on Friday evening.

Trending

Replacement VAR equipment is already on-site in Andorra La Vella and a structural engineer is heading to the principality to assess the state of the broadcast gantry.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett explains the timeline of events following the outbreak of a serious fire at Andorra's National Stadium. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Officials are satisfied there are other areas inside the 3,300 capacity ground suitable for cameras if the main gantry cannot be used.

Also See:

Andorra's players made use of the majority of the pitch for their own training session, which took place a couple of hours after the fire had shocked those on site.

The dugout and a section of pitch are damaged after a fire at the Andorra National Stadium
Image: The dugout and a section of pitch are damaged after a fire at the Andorra National Stadium

The clean-up was underway while Andorra trained and the small section of damaged pitch will be replaced before Saturday's 7:45pm kick-off.

England had trained in the morning and the fire happened just after Gareth Southgate and Saturday's captain Kieran Trippier spoke to the media.

Emergency Services inspect damage at the Andorra National Stadium after a fire broke out in the broadcast gantry

An Andorra Football Federation spokesperson said: "As we all know there has been a small accident and a fire.

"No personal harm has been reported, only material damages and the schedule will continue as foreseen. No changes there (with) press conference and training.

"There has been an official statement given by our minister of sport and the president of the federation. The match will be played."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema