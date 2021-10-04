Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell called up to England squad for October internationals

Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell have been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Roma striker Abraham has scored four goals in 10 appearances since joining the Serie A club from Chelsea in the summer.

The 24-year-old and Chelsea left-back Chilwell are additions to the 23-man squad named by Southgate on Thursday, which features strikers Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins, plus forwards Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

Abraham was last selected by Southgate in November 2020, while he has six international caps and one goal to his name since making his senior debut in 2017.

He will link up with Southgate and the rest of the squad at St George's Park on Tuesday.

Abraham joined Roma in August for £34m on a five-year deal after finishing last season as Chelsea's joint top scorer despite falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

The move saw the striker team up with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who was a big factor in Abraham's decision to swap London for Rome.

"Jose the manager is very successful, he is very ambitious, very passionate and that is what I love," said Abraham.

"I am the same, but he is a manager, and I am a player. It is nice to have someone that high a calibre to be the manager of such a great team."

Chilwell replaces Chelsea team-mate Reece James who is ruled out after being forced off during his side's recent home defeat to Manchester City due to an ankle injury

James has already missed the Champions League defeat to Juventus in Turin as well as Saturday's home win against Southampton.

Southgate hopes Grealish breaks duck

Southgate wants Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish to break his international duck and join England's other attackers in bringing goals to the side.

The 26-year-old became a fan favourite during the Three Lions' run to the Euro 2020 final, with City paying Aston Villa a British record £100m for his services shortly after the tournament.

Qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary await and Southgate hopes the 15-cap international will this month finally score his first goal for his country.

"I think he recognised with us we asked certain things of him, in terms of when he first joined us, the pressing," Southgate said of Grealish, who made his senior debut in September 2020.

"I think the big challenge with us is he's 15 games without a goal, so the big challenge is to start registering those numbers that our other wide players have been able to produce over a period of time. There's no reason he can't do that.

"He's physically definitely in a better place. He's able to play the midweek games now.

"When we had him at the end of the season, he was only able to train two days in every three, so completely different situation to the European Championships, that's for sure."