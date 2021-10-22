Liverpool vs Man Utd, Barcelona vs Real Madrid & Inter Milan vs Juventus among headline games on Sunday

The football fixture lists align perfectly this Sunday to offer six blockbuster clashes across five of Europe's top leagues...

Six blockbuster games are scheduled within six hours of each other, kicking off with West Ham hosting London neighbours Tottenham in front of the Sky cameras at 2pm.

Just 75 minutes later, it's El Clasico time in Spain when La Liga runners-up Real Madrid travel to beleaguered Barcelona, before an Eredivisie showdown between heavyweights Ajax and PSV in the Netherlands.

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 24th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

It's a clash of the titans at 4.30pm, when Liverpool play Manchester United at Anfield live on Sky Sports, before reigning champions Inter Milan host Juventus in Serie A and Paris Saint-Germain travel to Marseille in Ligue 1 (both 7.45pm kick-offs).

Manchester United

Liverpool Sunday 24th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Who's hot right now?

We have ranked every single player for current form across Europe's top five leagues and the Eredivisie this season using the Sky Sports Power Rankings, which award points to players for 35 different matchday statistics.

We've opted to use the formula for current form, which factors the past five leagues games and places greater weighting for more recent games.

Based on this, three of Europe's top 10 hottest players could be in action across the six headline fixtures on Sunday, including Mohamed Salah (No 2), Karim Benzema (No 3) and PSV winger Cody Gakpo (No 5).

Salah's team-mates Roberto Firmino (No 16), Sadio Mane (No 18) also make the top 20, as does PSV defender Olivier Boscagli and Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer (No 19).

Salah is on a six-game scoring streak in the Premier League - leading the goal chart with Jamie Vardy on seven goals - and created another four goals, with two of those coming in the past two games.

Image: Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals from eight games in the Premier League, which includes a six-game scoring streak, and registered four assists - with two of those coming in his previous two games

Speaking after the 5-0 win at Watford at the weekend, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: "[Salah's] performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special.

"He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best."

However, Benzema is staking a serious claim for that accolade in La Liga. Real Madrid match Liverpool with 22 goals scored in just eight games - but the France international has netted nine of those and notched seven assists.

Image: Karim Benzema has scored nine goals and created another seven in just eight La Liga games this season

Both stars chase table-topping AZ Alkmaar midfielder Dani de Wit in the form chart, who has hit an explosive streak of form with four goals in three games to help the club soar from the lower rungs to mid-table in the Eredivisie.

Players to watch

Based on the table above, the list below reveals each club's form player to look out for during the six headline fixtures on Sunday...