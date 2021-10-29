Lionel Messi injured but Angel Di Maria stars as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lille - European round-up

Angel Di Maria showed his worth as he set up the first and scored the winner to give Paris St Germain a 2-1 win against champions Lille in Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi limped off injured.

The home side - without Kylian Mbappe through illness - fell behind when Ligue 1's top scorer Jonathan David netted his eighth of the campaign with 31 minutes on the clock.

Lionel Messi, a doubt before the match with a muscular problem, was then withdrawn at the interval.

Image: Angel Di Maria scored late on to see PSG past Lille

But Marquinhos converted Di Maria's cross after 74 minutes before the Argentine stole the three points following a neat one-two with Neymar with just two minutes remaining.

PSG extend their lead over Lens at the summit of Ligue 1 to 10 points. Lille, who would have deserved better after a convincing first half, are 11th with 15 points.

Image: Marquinhos scored the equaliser for PSG

Bundesliga - Hoffenheim see off Hertha

Hoffenheim scored twice with Andrej Kramaric and Sebastian Rudy in the first half to beat 10-man Hertha Berlin 2-0 and snap their three-game winning run in all competitions.

The Berliners went into the game with two consecutive league wins that had lifted them off the bottom of the table and victory in the German Cup second round in midweek.

But they were nowhere to be seen in the first half with Kramaric ramming the ball in for the lead in the 19th minute after a good move by Robert Skov and Ilhas Bebou, cleverly letting the ball slide through his legs for his teammate to score.

Image: Hoffenheim were 2-0 winners on Friday evening

The Croat has now scored nine goals in 11 matches against Hertha, more than against any other Bundesliga club.

The hosts, who have now won seven of their last nine games at home in all competitions, kept their foot on the gas and Skov rattled the post with a thundering shot in the 36th minute, only for the rebound to land conveniently into the path of Rudy who connected perfectly to double their lead.

To make matters worse, Hertha were left with 10 men when captain Dedryck Boyata was sent off with a straight red card for a late and extremely dangerous challenge on Angelo Stiller, who had to be taken off with an ankle injury.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai continues his bad run at Hoffenheim in his 200th game in charge of the Berlin club, and has now managed just one point in his seven visits, with his team dropping to 11th place on 12 points. Hoffenheim move up to seventh on 14 points.