Scottish Football Association fined after Scotland supporters boo Israeli national anthem

FIFA has fined the Scottish Football Association (SFA) after some Scotland supporters booed Israel's national anthem before last month's World Cup qualifier.

The Tartan Army were also sanctioned for displaying an inappropriate flag during the match at Hampden Park, which Scotland won 3-2.

The jeering of the anthem by a section of Scotland fans was mentioned in the delegate's report and the SFA has been given a fine of £8,024 by FIFA's disciplinary committee for that and the flag.

Image: A section of Scotland fans booed the Israel national anthem and displayed a flag deemed inappropriate

The SFA was deemed to have breached FIFA Disciplinary Code Article 16, with world football's governing body explaining that the fine was due to: "Order and security at matches (disturbance during national anthems, use of objects - flag - to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event)."

Scotland's next opponents, Moldova, also received a fine after a drone caused a disturbance during the national anthems ahead of their match against Austria.

The UK and Ireland bid for the 2030 World Cup is not "up in smoke" after the Euro 2020 chaos at Wembley, MPs have been told.

Simon Morton, chief operating officer of UK Sport, told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee: "We have to get the balance right here. It was unacceptable, but I think most countries around the world would recognise it is not reflective of what normally happens.



"In respect of the bid, I think the only thing I can say there is the UEFA president (Aleksander Ceferin), who is a key person in respect of the process, has been on the record saying it will have no bearing whatsoever on our bid.

"There are lessons to be learned, the FA has commissioned a review from Baroness Casey. It's very serious. But I do not think it is the bid up in smoke."