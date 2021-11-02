Jacob Brown: Scotland call up Stoke City striker for World Cup Qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark

Stoke City's Jacob Brown has been named in the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

The 23-year-old striker, who has registered four goals and four assists in 18 appearances for his club this season, grew up in England but qualifies to play for Scotland through his grandparents.

With Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes suspended for Scotland's trip to Moldova, Brown has been added to a forward contingent which also features Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Fraser.

Zander Clark's form for St Johnstone has seen him recalled to Steve Clarke's squad as Liam Kelly misses out.

Image: Brown has scored four goals for Stoke City this season

Image: Tierney is continuing with his recovery from an ankle injury

Kieran Tierney's fitness was a concern for Clarke ahead of his squad announcement with the left-back having missed three consecutive games for Arsenal because of an ankle problem, but he has been included for the double-header.

If Scotland beat Moldova in Chisinau next Friday, they will have secured a place in the play-offs to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while a draw would see Clarke's side finish second in Group F if Austria draw with Israel on the same night.

Clarke's team are aiming to reach back-to-back major tournaments - and a first World Cup since 1998.

Image: Zander Clark has impressed for St Johnstone this season

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers), Zander Clark (St Johnstone).

Defenders: Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Andy Robertson (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Norwich City, on loan from Chelsea), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), David Turnbull (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Strikers: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), Jacob Brown (Stoke City).