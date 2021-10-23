Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Scotland Women vs Hungary Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Group B.

Hampden Park.

Scotland Women 2

  • C Grimshaw (42nd minute)
  • R Corsie (90th minute)

Hungary Women 1

  • F Vago (56th minute)

Scotland 2-1 Hungary: Rachel Corsie's grabs last-minute winner for hosts

Match report as Rachel Corsie's last-minute header spared Scotland's blushes against Hungary; Christy Grimshaw scored Scotland's opener; Fanni Vago handed Hungary a surprise equaliser; but Corsie's winner maintained Scots 100 per cent start to Women's World Cup qualifying

By PA Media

Saturday 23 October 2021 08:31, UK

Rachel Corsie was the hero for Scotland Women as they maintained their 100 per cent start to World Cup qualifying
Image: Rachel Corsie was the hero for Scotland Women as they maintained their 100 per cent start to World Cup qualifying

Skipper Rachel Corsie got Scotland Women out of a hole with a last-minute winner against Hungary.

Corsie nodded home to earn the Scots a 2-1 victory at Hampden and maintain their 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying Group B.

Milan winger Christy Grimshaw had opened the scoring late in the first half but Scotland were punished for some slack passing when Fanni Vago levelled.

The visitors looked like holding out until Corsie came up with a thrilling finish.

How Scotland maintained perfect start to World Cup qualifying...

Rachel Corsie celebrates her last-minute winner
Image: Rachel Corsie celebrates her last-minute winner

Scotland had won 2-0 in Budapest last month but Spain scored seven there days later and Pedro Martinez Losa will know there is much improvement to be made before his side face his native country next month.

Jen Beattie had a decent early effort parried and Claire Emslie fired wide from 20 yards on the counter-attack but Scotland were slow to get going.

The hosts stepped up their pressure towards the half-hour mark and twice threatened following Caroline Weir corners. Beattie had a header well saved and centre-back partner Corsie saw her effort inadvertently blocked in the goalmouth by Grimshaw.

The latter netted herself in the 42nd minute when she took down Nicola Docherty's deep cross and dispatched the ball into the corner of the net.

Grimshaw drew an unorthodox save from the visiting goalkeeper just after the interval but Scotland were pegged back in the 56th minute.

Corsie gets her head to the ball to grab Scotland&#39;s winner
Image: Corsie gets her head to the ball to grab Scotland's winner

The hosts did not look entirely comfortable playing the ball out from the back and Docherty was short with a pass back to a fellow defender. Hungary made the most of their chance with Vago finishing well after a swift exchange of passes.

Scotland looked shaken but they got going again and put on the pressure.

Emslie nutmegged a defender and curled inches wide, Beattie was denied by a last-ditch block and Corsie had a header saved.

The Scots were struggling to make the most of their corner count until Beattie won the second header following Erin Cuthbert's delivery and Corsie kept her nerve.

Scotland host Sweden in a friendly on Tuesday night before taking on Ukraine and Spain next month in their next two qualifiers.

