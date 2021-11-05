Europa League: Who has qualified from the group stage and when is the draw for the knockout rounds?

West Ham have ensured their Europa League campaign will extend beyond the group stages - but who could they face next?

Despite dropping points for the first time in the tournament in their 2-2 draw at Genk on Thursday, David Moyes' side became one of only two teams to guarantee their path into the next round of the Europa League, with the knockout stages revamped from last season's tournament.

The other British sides Leicester, Celtic and Rangers can all still join them but have work to do to join the Hammers in the next round of the tournament.

Image: West Ham are the first British team to ensure they will be in the Europa League beyond the group stages

What is a play-off round and what's changed about the Europa League?

From 2021/22, the Europa League group stage has been truncated to eight groups. Instead of a round of 32, the eight second-placed teams will meet one of the eight sides finishing third in their respective Champions League groups in a two-legged play-off round in February.

Those eight teams will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16 in March.

The teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will also see their European seasons extended for the first time, with those eight sides facing one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16 of that competition.

Who has qualified for the last 16?

Lyon.

Who will at least reach the play-off round?

West Ham, Frankfurt.

When is the draw for the play-off?

The Europa League play-off draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 13.

How does the play-off draw work?

The eight sides finishing second in their Europa League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who finished third in their Champions League groups.

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country.

The sides who finished second in their Europa League groups will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home.

When are the play-off ties?

The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on February 17, with the return fixtures a week later on February 24.