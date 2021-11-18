Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back wins for Man City and Spurs

The Premier League is back with new manager bounce potential. If anyone knows, Jones Knows.

Manchester City vs Everton, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Manchester City have shown enough vulnerability this season to make teams travel to the Etihad with a slice of hope in their bid for a result. Southampton nabbed a draw and Crystal Palace, aided by having an extra man for 45 minutes, played excellently to leave with a 2-1 win.

However, only Aston Villa (0) have taken fewer points than Everton (2) in the last five Premier League games. Pep Guardiola's boys should find a way through but that's hardly telling you something extraordinary, is it?

A more enlightening angle surrounds the chances of a Joao Cancelo goal. One is coming for City - and he rates as an interesting wager.

The full-back has been sensational for Pep's men in recent weeks, with his creative flair and excellent positioning very hard for opposition teams to stop. In his last six starts, he has posted 17 shots on goal, including bagging his first goal of the season in the win over Club Brugge. The movement ahead of him, whether it would be Jack Grealish or Phil Foden, does lend Cancelo to find very dangerous pockets of space outside the box and he does possess the quality to test goalkeepers with quality strikes. The 14/1 with Sky Bet for him to score from outside the area makes sense as we're squeezing more juice out of the price instead of backing 5/1 anytime odds.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Joao Cancelo to score from outside the box (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Leeds, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

There wasn't an obvious Antonio Conte bounce for Tottenham at Everton - but it may just explode here.

Tottenham delivered one of their best defensive displays this season at Everton, while their work-rate was also much improved, covering the most amount of distance in any of their games this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds' wins and eight of their 11 points this season have come against teams currently below them in the Premier League as they continue to have problems playing teams with better individual quality. I like the home win.

Image: Antonio Conte can land his first win as Spurs boss, says Jones Knows

The player shots market has drawn me in - as it normally does for an opponent playing Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa's style of man-to-man football always yields space for central players to have strikes on goal as beating their marker usually opens up a pathway to goal.

Bruno Fernandes (four shots - three on target), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (four shots, four on target), Sadio Mane (10 shots, two on target), Michail Antonio (seven shots, three on target) and Armando Broja (five shots, three on target) have racked up multiple shots from a central area against Leeds this season.

The obvious play is to make a case for Harry Kane to go shot crazy but obviously he is priced accordingly, with just 13/8 available with Sky Bet for him to have five or more shots. The prices on Lucas Moura are much more appealing considering he is playing much more centrally under Conte and looks a player that could thrive under the watch of the Italian.

All of his lines are worth a look but the pick is the 5/1 with Sky Bet on him to have two or more shots on target.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

BETTING ANGLE: Lucas Moura to have two shots on target (5/1 with Sky Bet)