Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman to step down from role at end of January 2022

The chairman of the Premier League, Gary Hoffman, will step down from the role at the end of January 2022.
Hoffman said in a statement: "It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons - when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.
"Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the League through its next exciting phase."
More to follow...
