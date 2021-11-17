Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman to step down from role at end of January 2022

Gary Hoffman will resign as the Premier League’s chairman at the end of January 2022; resignation comes just days before the publication of a review aimed at strengthening the regulation of English football

Wednesday 17 November 2021 13:02, UK

Gary Hoffman in 2008

The chairman of the Premier League, Gary Hoffman, will step down from the role at the end of January 2022.

Hoffman said in a statement: "It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons - when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.

"Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the League through its next exciting phase."

More to follow...

