Eddie Howe: Newcastle United boss will miss first game in charge against Brentford with Covid

Eddie Howe will miss his first game in charge of Newcastle United after testing positive for Covid-19.

Assistant head coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team for the Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday in the absence of Magpies boss Howe, who was appointed as the successor to Steve Bruce earlier this month.

Howe will now self-isolate for 10 days in line with government guidance, which means he is also set to miss next Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

"I'm very disappointed that I won't be there with you all at St. James' Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate," Howe said.

"I'd like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn't derailed our preparations for what is an important game.

"I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch."

