Lee Charnley: Newcastle United managing director leaves club after 22 years

Lee Charnley was at St James' Park for more than two decades and took up the role of managing director in 2014; Newcastle say in a statement they have formally begun the process of searching for a new CEO

Friday 19 November 2021 16:39, UK

Lee Charnley
Image: Lee Charnley (R) became managing director of Newcastle in 2014

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley has left the club as the new owners look to appoint a chief executive officer in his place.

Charnley, who has been at St James' Park for 22 years, the last seven in the role he has just vacated, stayed on during a handover period following October's Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

A club statement said: "Newcastle United can confirm that its managing director, Lee Charnley, has left the club following a handover period with the new ownership group.

"Lee has been with the club for 22 years, the last seven of which were as the Magpies' managing director.

"Newcastle United was acquired by an investment group led by PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media in October. The club's new board will continue to oversee all operations.

"The club has also begun a formal recruitment process to appoint a CEO and will make an announcement in due course."

Amanda Staveley said: "I would like to thank Lee sincerely for his support and professionalism during this time of change. His knowledge and assistance have been hugely appreciated by the club's new Board.

"Lee ends a long association with the club and on behalf of the board, staff and players, I'd like to wish him the very best for the future."

