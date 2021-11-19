Lee Charnley: Newcastle United managing director leaves club after 22 years

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley has left the club as the new owners look to appoint a chief executive officer in his place.

Charnley, who has been at St James' Park for 22 years, the last seven in the role he has just vacated, stayed on during a handover period following October's Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

A club statement said: "Newcastle United can confirm that its managing director, Lee Charnley, has left the club following a handover period with the new ownership group.

"Newcastle United was acquired by an investment group led by PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media in October. The club's new board will continue to oversee all operations.

"The club has also begun a formal recruitment process to appoint a CEO and will make an announcement in due course."

Amanda Staveley said: "I would like to thank Lee sincerely for his support and professionalism during this time of change. His knowledge and assistance have been hugely appreciated by the club's new Board.

"Lee ends a long association with the club and on behalf of the board, staff and players, I'd like to wish him the very best for the future."