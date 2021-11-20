The Metropolitan Police said the incident happened in an "extremely busy" area on Friday night and are appealing for witnesses to contact the force; 52-year-old, who is from the Luton area, has sustained a serious head injury

Man fighting for his life with head injury after QPR-Luton match as police appeal for witnesses

A man is critically ill in hospital with a head injury police believe he may have suffered in an attack following QPR’s match against Luton.

The 52-year-old, who is from the Luton area, was found at around 9.50pm on Friday, near the Uxbridge Road junction with Devonport Road in west London.

Police believe he may have been assaulted or caught up in disorder after the Championship fixture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and have appealed for witnesses.

The man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Arrash Faghihi said the incident happened in an "extremely busy" area and urged any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage which may be relevant to contact the force.

"This man sustained a serious head injury, and it is vital that we make contact with witnesses quickly," Faghihi said.

"The area was extremely busy after the match and there will undoubtedly be many people with information that will assist police.

"I need them to get in touch as detectives work to build a complete picture of what happened on Friday night."