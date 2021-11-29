Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership as Hibs host Rangers and Celtic entertain Hearts, all live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown should be fit for the Premiership clash with Livingston at Pittodrie after cramping up against Celtic at the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch will miss out with a calf injury, although Funso Ojo returns from suspension.

Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.

Livingston have Ayo Obileye back from suspension and loanee Ben Williamson is available after missing the defeat by his parent club Rangers.

Sean Kelly and Scott Pittman are back running but will not be available for the Pittodrie clash. Livingston have no further injuries, with Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (cancer) long-term absentees.

Opta stats

Aberdeen have lost just one of their last 16 league meetings with Livingston (W11 D4), winning both of their last two in a row.

Livingston's 2-0 win away at Aberdeen in their last league visit in February of last season ended an eight-game winless league run at Pittodrie for the club (D2 L6).

Aberdeen have lost three of their last five home league games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 17 on home turf beforehand (W8 D6 L3).

Livingston have earned eight points from the last 12 available to them away from home in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D2), one more than they had picked up in their previous 12 away league outings before this (seven points - W1 D4 L7).

Aberdeen are winless in eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league matches (D5 L3), their longest such run without a win since another stretch of eight from December 2011 to December 2013.

Dundee will be without defender Lee Ashcroft for their cinch Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

The centre-back is waiting for a scan after suffering a hamstring injury against Motherwell.

Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) and Shaun Byrne (knee) are progressing well while Jordan McGhee is expected back to face Ross County on December 11 following minor knee surgery.

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian at the weekend.

Striker Chris Kane returns from a two-game ban after picking up a red card against St Mirren and Glenn Middleton could be back from a hamstring problem.

Stevie May (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) have been ruled out for several weeks.

Opta stats

None of Dundee's last eight home games against St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership have been drawn (W5 L3), with this their first such meeting since a 0-2 defeat in December 2018.

St. Johnstone have won each of their last five league matches against Dundee since a 2-1 defeat in April 2018.

Dundee have lost each of their last three Scottish Premiership games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) by an aggregate score of 0-11. This includes a 0-5 home defeat to Ross County in October.

St. Johnstone's away league games this season have seen just five goals (two for, three against), the fewest of any Scottish Premiership side in 2021-22.

St. Johnstone's Chris Kane has scored four goals in his last five Scottish Premiership appearances against Dundee, scoring braces in March 2018 and October of this season.

Hibs welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for the clash with Rangers after he missed the win over St Johnstone through suspension.

Christian Doidge remains absent as he serves the second part of a two-match ban.

Kyle Magennis is still out with a groin problem, while Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after their respective injury lay-offs.

Rangers will assess striker Kemar Roofe after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Defender Leon Balogun is still not ready to return from his knock.

Filip Helander will return to full training next month after knee surgery and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Opta stats

Hibernian are winless in 13 top-flight league meetings with Rangers (D5 L8), losing eight of their last nine against them (D1).

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 19 top-flight league away games against Hibernian (W12 D7) since a 2-1 defeat under Paul Le Guen in September 2006.

Hibernian have lost both of their last two home league games, while they haven't suffered three straight home defeats in Scotland's top-flight since December 2012 under Pat Fenlon.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last nine midweek league matches (W7 D2) since a 0-1 defeat to Hamilton in March 2020.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Hibernian than any other side (eight), with the Colombian scoring in both of his last two league appearances at Easter Road.

St Mirren centre-back Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for Wednesday's Premiership encounter with Ross County.

The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Hearts. The skipper joins fellow central defender Conor McCarthy (ankle) on the sidelines.

Harry Clarke is suspended for Ross County's trip to Paisley. The Staggies defender picked up two yellow cards in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United in Dingwall at the weekend.

Boss Malky Mackay will assess his squad as he looks to keep the pressure on their relegation rivals at the bottom of the table.

Opta stats

St. Mirren have won each of their last four league meetings with Ross County since a 1-1 draw in August 2020.

Ross County have only won one of their last seven Scottish Premiership away games at St. Mirren (D2 L4), a 3-0 victory in April 2015.

St. Mirren have only won one of their last nine home league matches (D4 L4), a 3-2 win over Aberdeen in September.

No side has earned fewer points away from home in this season's Scottish Premiership than Ross County (four, level with Dundee), with the Staggies losing four of their last five league matches on the road (W1).

St. Mirren's Eamonn Brophy has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Ross County than he has versus any other opponent (six), including netting in each of his last three league appearances against the Staggies (four goals).

Team news to follow...

Opta stats

Celtic have won 18 of their last 19 home league matches against Hearts, drawing the other 0-0 in September 2015.

Hearts have already beaten Celtic 2-1 on MD1 this season, and they last won back-to-back league meetings with them in August 2006 under Valdas Ivanauskas.

Celtic have won each of their last six league matches played on a Thursday since a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in January 2003. Each of their six wins in this run have come in a different calendar year (2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2019).

Hearts have lost both of their last two away league matches; in their promotion-winning 2020-21 Championship season, they only lost two away league fixtures overall (P13 W6 D5 L2).

Hearts have only won one of their last 14 midweek games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L9), a 3-1 win at Hibernian in March 2020.

