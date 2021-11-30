Ralf Rangnick: Man Utd interim boss awaits work permit, Michael Carrick will oversee Arsenal match

Ralf Rangnick's wait for a work permit means Michael Carrick will remain in charge for Manchester United's match against Arsenal on Thursday.

New interim manager Rangnick arrived in England before new travel restrictions came into effect, but is awaiting a permit before he can start work at United.

United said the visa application process means caretaker boss Carrick will be in the dugout once more, having already overseen the 2-0 win at Villarreal and 1-1 draw with Chelsea after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

"Michael has communicated this to players and staff at Carrington in a busy week for the club," the club said. "Preparation is continuing for the visit of the in-form Gunners."

Image: Ralf Rangnick has arrived in England but will not be in the dugout against Arsenal

Rangnick landed before the new guidelines came into force from Tuesday, which requires individuals to self-isolate until they can provide a negative PCR test that must be taken within 48 hours of arriving in England.

The German was confirmed on Monday as United's interim manager until the end of the season, and his first game in charge is now set to be at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United then have a home Champions League match against Swiss side Young Boys next week, but new rules for individuals returning to Switzerland could see that game moved to a neutral venue.

The 63-year-old's contract will see him take charge of the first team until June and then remain at the club for at least a further two years in a consultancy role.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Super Sunday:

"I think the appointment of Rangnick will be a positive step in terms of how he wants football played. The top teams in European football, and three of them are in the Premier League, all play the way Rangnick has always wanted his teams to play going back 20 years.

"Top-level football is played like that and Manchester United were a million miles away from that.

"Rangnick is coming in now to make sure that Manchester United get back into the Champions League for next season.

"But Rangnick's biggest job is identifying the next coach. The top people at the club will be taking advice from him. He will want the next coach to be in his image so he'll be almost getting them ready for the next coach and how they want to play."

December 2: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

December 5: Crystal Palace (h) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

December 8: Young Boys (h) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Norwich (a) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports