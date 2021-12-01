Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd caretaker boss Michael Carrick says no 'drama' over dropping forward

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick says there has been no "drama" at the club over his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his starting line-up for Sunday's draw at Chelsea.

Ronaldo was left on the bench despite his fine goalscoring form and made little impact following his 64th minute introduction, before quickly heading down the Stamford Bridge tunnel at the final whistle as the game ended 1-1.

Carrick was placed in temporary charge following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and is set to remain in charge for Thursday's clash with Arsenal, as United's newly appointed interim boss Ralf Rangnick awaits a work permit.

"I think them type of discussions get blown up really, a lot bigger than they probably are, when you're kind of inside the team or the club," Carrick said on Wednesday.

"Decisions are made for a lot of different reasons and of course certain ones get bigger news than others, but that's how it was.

"I didn't see it as being a major decision. It certainly wasn't within the camp or group. We all got on really well. The game went well to an extent and it wasn't a drama at all."

