Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United interim manager says role at world's 'biggest club' was too good to turn down

Ralf Rangnick says he "could not have possibly turned down" the role of interim manager at Manchester United and the German wants to create a more balanced squad to help them compete with their Premier League rivals.

Rangnick has begun his role as Manchester United's new interim manager for the remainder of the campaign after his work permit and necessary paperwork were approved.

The 63-year-old watched on at Old Trafford on Thursday night as a Bruno Fernandes goal and a double from Cristiano Ronaldo saw off Arsenal in a 3-2 win. United's second win in three games constituted an upturn in form under departed caretaker boss Michael Carrick, following the poor run which culminated in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

In his first press conference as United boss ahead of his maiden game in charge at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Rangnick outlined his short and long-term objectives at the club, with his first priorities being to address their defensive record and close the gap on Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the table.

Rangnick said: "If a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role, you cannot possibly turn it down.

"It is one of the biggest clubs, if not the biggest club in the world. It is a big challenge, but I am more than happy to work with this group of players.

"I mean obviously I have watched the latest games, I also watched out of interest the games against Liverpool and Manchester City, so I am pretty well acquainted with what is going on at the club.

"The major target for me is just to bring more balance to the team. We conceded two goals yesterday and if you look at the total number of goals conceded, it is on average of two a game.

"That is just too much. Those are not the kind of games you need every day. In football to me, it's to minimise the coincidence factor.

"It's about winning games and, in the end, I'm very ambitious. We want to make the most successful season that is possible. Right now, we have to be realistic. The difference between us and the top three is big. But let's see."

More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane, Raphael Honigstein, Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink discuss why Manchester United have turned to Ralf Rangnick as their next manager and what fans can expect from his style of play

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.