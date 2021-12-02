Manchester United: Michael Carrick decides to leave Old Trafford

Michael Carrick has stepped down as Manchester United first-team coach and will leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker manager.

United football director John Murtough said: "Michael leaves with the sincerest thanks and best wishes of everyone at Manchester United after 15 years of exceptional service to the club as a player and as a coach. While we are sad to see him go, we respect and understand Michael's decision.



"He will always be known as one of the finest midfielders in the history of Manchester United, and, more recently, as an excellent coach who has worked tirelessly under two managers to help develop the strong squad which Ralf will now take charge of.



"We are grateful for the steady leadership Michael has shown through this period of managerial transition, and, while he is now stepping away from day-to-day involvement, he will always be welcome back as a legend of the club."

Cristiano Ronaldo's double, which included his 800th career goal, inspired Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford, with the club confirming Carrick's departure from the club moments after the final whistle.

Watched from the stands by new interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who has been granted his permit to begin work at United, the hosts found themselves behind early on after Emile Smith Rowe's controversial opener (13).

The England international's shot found the back of the net with David de Gea down injured, but, with referee Martin Atkinson not blowing his whistle, the goal was eventually given after a VAR check with Fred causing the Spanish goalkeeper's injury.

United hit back through Bruno Fernandes just before the break before Ronaldo's landmark goal turned the game on its head seven minutes into the second half.

In what was a topsy-turvy game, Arsenal found their own response just two minutes later through Martin Odegaard, but goal 800 was quickly followed by 801 as Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot after Odegaard was penalised for a foul on Fred after a VAR check.

It was enough to secure United a much-needed victory in what was Carrick's final game in charge with Rangnick set to take the reins for Sunday's game against Crystal Palace.

The victory sees United, who ended a run of four games without a win in the league at Old Trafford, move up to seventh, two points behind fifth-placed Arsenal, who missed out on the opportunity to move into the top four.

