Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United interim manager can begin role after work permit granted

Ralf Rangnick has been granted his work permit to begin work as Manchester United's new interim manager.

The 63-year-old German was appointed on Monday, but he has been waiting for the approval process and necessary paperwork to be completed.

Rangnick will be at Old Trafford for Thursday's Premier League match against Arsenal, with Michael Carrick in charge of United for the final time of his caretaker spell.

The former Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig boss will speak to the media for the first time in the role on Friday ahead of the opening game of his tenure at home against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Carrick, who has overseen a Champions League win at Villareal last week and a draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea, revealed on Wednesday he had yet to speak to Rangnick.

After the visit of Palace, United then have a home Champions League match against Swiss side Young Boys on December 8.

Rangnick's contract will see him take charge of the first team until June and then remain at the club for at least a further two years in a consultancy role.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane, Raphael Honigstein, Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink discuss why Manchester United have turned to Ralf Rangnick as their next manager and what fans can expect from his style of play.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Super Sunday:

"I think the appointment of Rangnick will be a positive step in terms of how he wants football played. The top teams in European football, and three of them are in the Premier League, all play the way Rangnick has always wanted his teams to play going back 20 years.

"Top-level football is played like that and Manchester United were a million miles away from that.

"Rangnick is coming in now to make sure that Manchester United get back into the Champions League for next season.

"But Rangnick's biggest job is identifying the next coach. The top people at the club will be taking advice from him. He will want the next coach to be in his image so he'll be almost getting them ready for the next coach and how they want to play."

The story of how the Manchester United-bound Ralf Rangnick helped to revolutionise German football and inspire Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and others.

December 2: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

December 5: Crystal Palace (h) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

December 8: Young Boys (h) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Norwich (a) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

