Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800th career goal as United win in front of Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo's double, which included his 800th career goal, inspired Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Watched from the stands by new interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who has been granted his permit to begin work at United, the hosts found themselves behind early on after Emile Smith Rowe's controversial opener (13).

The England international's shot found the back of the net with David de Gea down injured, but, with referee Martin Atkinson not blowing his whistle, the goal was eventually given after a VAR check with Fred causing the Spanish goalkeeper's injury.

United hit back through Bruno Fernandes just before the break before Ronaldo's landmark goal turned the game on its head seven minutes into the second half.

In what was a topsy-turvy game, Arsenal found their own response just two minutes later through Martin Odegaard, but goal 800 was quickly followed by 801 as Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot after Odegaard was penalised for a foul on Fred after a VAR check.

800 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 800th goal of his professional career for club and country, scoring 129 of those for Man Utd (also 5 for Sporting, 450 Real Madrid, 101 Juventus, 115 Portugal). Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/kU7Z3zObAQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2021

It was enough to secure United a much-needed victory in what was Michael Carrick's final game in charge with Rangnick set to take the reins for Sunday's game against Crystal Palace.

The victory sees United, who ended a run of four games without a win in the league at Old Trafford, move up to seventh, two points behind fifth-placed Arsenal, who missed out on the opportunity to move into the top four.

Opta stats: Carrick ends spell in charge on a high...

Man Utd scored three goals in a home Premier League game versus Arsenal for the first time since February 2016, with current caretaker manager Michael Carrick completing all 90 minutes that day.

Arsenal have lost more Premier League matches versus Manchester United (25) than they have versus any other opponent in the competition's history (Liverpool, 24).

Following the opening goal of the game, Man Utd had conceded nine consecutive Premier League goals at Old Trafford without scoring themselves in between, their longest home league run of goals conceded without reply since November 1961 (also nine).

Man Utd have conceded in 15 consecutive home games in all competitions, their second-longest such run, after only a 21-game streak ending in March 1959.

