Man Utd players return to training after coronavirus outbreak

Manchester United's players have begun a "staggered" return to training following a coronavirus outbreak at their Carrington training ground which saw the facility closed.

Their training complex was shut last week for an initial 24 hour period after a number of cases recorded within Ralf Rangnick's squad forced their matches with Brentford and Brighton to be postponed.

It was reported four players and staff members had returned positive lateral flow tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11 and the results were confirmed by PCR tests a day later.

Those individuals were sent home before the rest of the squad trained outdoors, with the schedule adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

The centre re-opened on Tuesday morning ahead of United's final two Premier League games of 2021 against Newcastle (December 27) and Burnley (December 30).

Six out of the 10 Premier League matches last weekend were called off amid disruption caused by coronavirus with a large number of positive cases recorded among players and staff at multiple clubs.

Despite calls for the league to implement a "circuit breaker" for the next round of fixtures on Boxing Day, Monday's Premier League shareholders' meeting concluded games will continue to be played "where safely possible".

The league later said 90 positive tests among players and staff had been recorded over the past week.

92 per cent of top-flight players and club staff have received one, two or three Covid vaccination doses, and 84 per cent of players are "on the vaccination journey", according to the league.

Anthony Martial's preference is to join Sevilla if he is to leave Manchester United next month.

Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in the France forward, with all three clubs keen on an initial loan deal.

But Martial could expect to get the most game time at Sevilla, who are currently second in La Liga.

Martial is set to hold talks with United interim manager Ralf Rangnick over his future in the next few days.

The player's representative Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News earlier this month he wants to leave in January in search of regular matches.

