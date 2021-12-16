Man Utd vs Brighton: Saturday's Premier League match postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Manchester United's Premier League fixture at home to Brighton on Saturday has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak at United.

A club statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

"The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to Covid-19, the Club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

"We will also suspend football training operations at The Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.

"We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement."

