Coronavirus: Old Firm clash at Celtic Park set to be limited to 500 fans after Scottish government announcement

The second Old Firm clash of the season on January 2 could be played in front of just 500 fans after the Scottish government announced new restrictions in a bid to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, prompting Celtic to request the winter break to be brought forward.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all outdoor events in the country will be hit by the new restrictions which will limit attendances to 500 spectators from Boxing Day for three weeks.

Sturgeon revealed the new measures in parliament on Tuesday, which will also call for one-metre physical distancing to be in place between those who attend any outdoor event during that time.

Image: The second Old Firm clash of the season is set to take place on January 2

That means that the Premiership fixture schedule on Boxing Day and December 29 will be affected, while the Old Firm clash at Celtic Park and Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on January 3 will be played in near-empty stadiums, as it stands.

As a result, Celtic confirmed they have made a request to the SPFL to bring forward the three-week winter break - currently scheduled to start on January 3, with clubs then returning to Scottish Cup action from January 21-23 - with Motherwell and Hibernian also backing the move.

"Everyone at Celtic recognises the difficulties presented to society by the current pandemic and the health and safety of all must always be our priority," their statement read.

"In light of today's announcement regarding supporters attending matches, Celtic can confirm that it has today requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the fixtures affected by the regulations announced.

"The game owes it to supporters to explore all opportunities to maximise the prospect of all supporters being able to attend matches and support the game they love."

The Union Rugby Championship match between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, set to take place at Scotstoun Stadium on December 27, will also be impacted - so too the reverse fixture of the 1872 Cup on January 2.

The move follows a similar announcement from the Welsh government which revealed a total shutdown on spectators attending sporting events earlier on Tuesday.

Sturgeon said: "This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period.

Image: Sturgeon: 'I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events'

"And it will also mean that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city, will not proceed.

"I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events, and for the organisers of them."

Before the measures come into place, three midweek football games are set to go ahead in the Premiership in front of potential capacity crowds on Wednesday - St Johnstone vs Ross County; Hibs vs Aberdeen; St Mirren vs Celtic.

St Mirren requests for Rangers & Celtic postponements rejected

Covid-hit St Mirren's request to postpone upcoming games against Celtic and Rangers has been rejected.

St Mirren asked the Scottish Professional Football League to reschedule their game against Celtic, who are due to visit Paisley on Wednesday night, and their Boxing Day trip to Ibrox.

However, an SPFL spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency that the request had been rejected. The league will continue to monitor the situation.

It is understood that St Mirren have enough players available for the game to go ahead under rules brought in to provide a template for coronavirus outbreaks.

However, some players are still awaiting the results of PCR tests. St Mirren earlier confirmed they had requested postponements of both games following "further positive Covid tests".

Meanwhile, the Scottish football authorities are in discussions with the Government to ensure clubs get access to the support fund announced by the First Minister.

And the Joint Response Group declared it would hold a series of consultations about the impact of the new restrictions over the next 24 hours.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Today's news will be a hammer blow to clubs and fans across the country, who simply could not have done more to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

"Despite the enormous financial impact, the 42 clubs have provided an invaluable source of reassurance, support and relief from the day-to-day impact of Covid-19 in communities throughout Scotland and they will continue to do so.

"Our clubs have adapted quickly and effectively to previous restrictions, and we will work with them in the coming days."

What the managers said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou:

"I don't like football played behind closed doors, I had pretty much a season of it in Japan and and I just didn't enjoy it.

"It becomes a different game, it becomes a different environment for the players.

"Of course my preference is to play with supporters in there.

"We have to follow whatever protocols are put in place and we as a club have to accept that and just get on with it."

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass:

"The bigger impact is clearly going to be the Dundee game at home on Boxing Day and the Rangers game at home on the 29th.

"There's no doubt we'd rather play that in front of the people that have come home for Christmas to watch us and have already bought tickets.

"I think the club provide a safe environment but we don't make those decisions.

"Why would you say this rule is really important in 4 days time, but not tomorrow night? I don't see the reasoning at all and I don't see the sense in it."