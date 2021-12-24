Man City vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Leicester in the Premier League on Boxing Day; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Manchester City duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could return against Leicester on Boxing Day.

The England pair were left on the bench at Newcastle last week after an apparent disciplinary issue.

Kyle Walker will hope to return after a fitness issue while Ferran Torres, currently sidelined with a broken foot, looks to have played his final game for the club as he nears a move to Barcelona.

Leicester will make late assessments on a number of players before the trip to the Etihad.

Striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes of their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool with a tight hamstring, a game in which right-back Ricardo Pereira (shin) and centre-half Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring) were both forced off with problems.

Full-back Timothy Castagne has returned to training having missed the trip to Anfield but may still not be ready, while winger Harvey Barnes and centre-half Jonny Evans (thigh) are still absent.

Jones Knows prediction

Manchester City have won their last eight matches, scoring 24 goals in the process but I get the impression there is another few gears for them to work through. It's scary. This explains why they are now 1/3 favourites to win the Premier League title despite talk of this being one of the most exciting title races of the last few years.

This fixture goes against the grain usually for Manchester City and Leicester fixtures where cards are concerned. Both clubs rank low for yellow cards over the past five seasons but when they face off at the Etihad Stadium their styles turn the game into a card frenzy. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Man City vs Leicester at the Etihad has produced an average of 4.8 cards per 90 minutes. Only City vs Liverpool has a higher average when it comes to games City have played at home (three meetings minimum). When you add in referee Chris Kavanagh's liking for a card, this game should see plenty of action in that regard. In 12 games this season across the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship, referee Kavanagh is averaging 4.3 yellow cards per 90 minutes. That makes the 10/11 with Sky Bet for the game to produce 40 or more bookings points one of the best bets of the weekend.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

Opta stats