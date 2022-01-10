Everton vs Leicester postponed after Premier League grants visitors' request to rearrange game

Leicester's game at Everton on Tuesday has become the 19th Premier League game to be postponed this season with the Foxes being unable to field a team.

Leicester informed the Premier League they would not have enough available first-team players to fulfil the match due to a combination of Covid cases, injuries and players being away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It is the second time the fixture has been postponed - it was originally due to take place on December 19, but was moved to January 11 because of Covid cases in Leicester's squad.

A statement from the Premier League read: "The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending and watching the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans.

"The league aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority.

"The board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted Covid-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after Leicester's FA Cup win against Watford on Saturday, Rodgers said he was concerned over his lack of playing options

"The board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

"The board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with."

Speaking after Leicester's win over Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday - for which they were unable to name a full squad - manager Brendan Rodgers hinted a request to postpone the Everton game was coming.

Leicester team vs Watford on Saturday Leicester: Ward, Albrighton, Brunt, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Daley-Campbell, Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes



Subs: Schmeichel, Stolarczyk, Nelson, McAteer, Madivadua, Braybrooke, Alves

"We've been stretched in terms of numbers and, for the integrity of the competition, we'll assess where we're at," he said.

Everton's match against Leicester at Goodison Park, on Tuesday 11 January, has regrettably been postponed



The Premier League Board accepted Leicester City’s application as they do not have the required number of players available



More: https://t.co/VMe9cyCYRm #EVELEI pic.twitter.com/oUWWPhegiK — Premier League (@premierleague) January 9, 2022

"You've seen for yourself the squad and the team that we have. We need to go in and assess it and see where we're at in terms of players. We'll take it from there."

Rodgers added that the number of first-team players currently unavailable to him meant he was facing a situation unlike anything he has previously experienced.

"I have never had this before," he said. "It is a unique situation.

"Covid, when that kicked in, was tough for us. Players were out and we couldn't rest the ones who were playing, so they were overloaded.

"It's great some of them played but there was a cost for that."

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday, December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday, December 14

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday, December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday, December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday, December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday, December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday, December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday, December 18

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday, December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday, December 26

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday, December 26

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday, December 26

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday, December 28

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday, December 28

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday, December 30

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday, January 2

Leicester vs Everton - Wednesday, January 12

Southampton vs Brentford - Tuesday, January 11

West Ham vs Norwich - Wednesday, January 12

Burnley vs Watford - Tuesday, January 18

Brighton vs Chelsea - Tuesday, January 18

Leicester vs Tottenham - Wednesday, January 19

Brentford vs Man Utd - Wednesday, January 19

