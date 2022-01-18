Djed Spence: Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds interested in deal for Middlesbrough full-back this month

Tottenham, Arsenal and Leeds are among a number of clubs in England and abroad who have an interest in Middlesbrough's Djed Spence.

Spurs have been tracking the right-back for several seasons and are considering making a move during the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his options at wing-back, and the club have made the position a priority in this window.

Arsenal have primarily used Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back this season, but his understudies Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers could both be set to leave the club.

Cedric is understood to be a target for Atletico Madrid following the departure of Kieran Trippier to Newcastle, while Chambers has entered the final six months of his contract.

Spence is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and any deal for the 21-year-old would see him remain at the Championship side for the rest of the season as he has already played for two clubs during the current campaign.

He has made more than 20 appearances in the second tier this season, and played for Forest in their 1-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Arsenal earlier this month.

