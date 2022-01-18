German Cup holders Borussia Dortmund knocked out by St Pauli - European round-up

Holders Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock exit from the German Cup at the hands of second-tier St Pauli on Tuesday, going down 2-1.

Etienne Amenyido gave St Pauli a fourth-minute lead from close range and Axel Witsel's own goal in the 40th minute doubled the hosts' advantage.

Erling Haaland's penalty just before the hour mark reduced the arrears but St Pauli hung on to reach the last eight.

Bundesliga side FC Cologne also went out to second-tier opposition as they lost on penalties to Hamburg SV after the tie ended 1-1. Bochum beat Mainz 3-1 in an all-Bundesliga clash.

"We caused ourselves several problems in the opening 15 minutes and also conceded a goal straightaway. That's when it gets difficult," head coach Marco Rose said.

Image: Marco Reus and Haaland at the final whistle

"The way we went about trying to score the equaliser in the first half was a little rash. After going 2-0 down, we adjusted a few things. But the key issue is how we, as the holders, started this cup battle. We didn't get that right."

Bayern Munich were knocked out 5-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach in round two meaning that for the first time since 2011 at least one of Bayern or Dortmund will not be in the final.

In the night's other tie second-tier Karlsruher beat 1860 Munich 1-0 thanks to a Marvin Wanitzek penalty.

Italian Cup: Juventus, Lazio advance to last eight

Italian Cup defending champions Juventus reached the quarter-finals by beating Sampdoria 4-1 on Tuesday to keep alive at least one chance of winning silverware this season.

Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata scored in a dominant performance by Juventus, who will face either Sassuolo or Cagliari in the next round.

Lazio are also through to the last eight but needed extra time to beat Udinese 1-0.

Substitute Ciro Immobile scored in the 106th minute to help send Lazio through to a quarter-final against AC Milan. The Rossoneri beat Genoa last week.